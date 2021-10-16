Poonch gunfight: Bodies of missing JCO, soldier recovered; toll 4

An army spokesman identified the slain soldiers as Subedar Ajay Singh and Naik Harendra Singh. He said the bodies of the duo were recovered in the densely forested area of Nar Khas in Mendhar. The duo, he said, was part of the search operations launched to pursue the hiding militants.

The spokesman said that the communication with the duo was disrupted during a fierce gunfight with the militants on 14th Oct 2021.

He said that the search operation launched in the area to pursue the militants entered third day today with local sources confirming that gunfire was heard in the woods.