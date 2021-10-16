Poonch highway closed for 3rd day as fresh gunfire reported in woods

Rajouri, Oct 16: Fresh gunfire was reported in Bhata Dhurian village of Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday where two soldiers were killed on Thursday in a firefight with militants while the Poonch highway remained closed for the vehicular traffic for the third straight day.
The busy highway was closed on Thursday evening after an encounter broke out between security forces and militants in Bhata Dhurian village of Mendhar sub division in which two army personnel were killed.
An official said that no vehicle is allowed to ply towards Poonch Surankote via the highway from Bhimber Gali in view of the search operations being undertaken by the security forces to pursue the militants.
Local sources told Greater Kashmir that they have been hearing sounds of heavy explosions and intermittent gunfire since today morning.
Five soldiers, including a Junior Commissioned Officer (JCO), were killed in a gunfight that erupted in Dehra Ki Gali area on Rajouri-Poonch border on Monday. A massive search operation is underway in both the areas, with sources saying that paratroopers and huge reinforcements have been rushed to pursue the militants.