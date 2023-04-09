Poonch infiltration update: Intruder killed, two others captured by army

“The intruders started to run away but were engaged by firing, in which one intruder was shot dead, while the other two managed to run into the jungle taking advantage of the thick foliage and rocky outcrop. The area was immediately cordoned to prevent their escape across the Line of Control.”

The search operation, as per the statement, was launched at first light wherein the dead body of one intruder was recovered at the encounter site. “As the search progressed in the jungle, one intruder was apprehended alive in wounded condition. In the subsequent search the third intruder was also apprehended alive.”

“In the search operation so far three bags with fourteen packets of Narcotics weighing approx 17 kgs, Pakistan currency, some documents, and eatables have been recovered.”

“During preliminary questioning the two intruders who have been apprehended alive, have claimed that they (all three) are residents of Pakistan Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (POJK) and belong to Maidan Mohalla, village Chanjal”, reads the statement.

“Indian Army troops have by their quick action thus prevented a major infiltration bid of a narco-terror group which had the potential of disturbing the peace in Poonch & Rajouri Districts through its nefarious designs”, said the statement.