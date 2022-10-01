Poonch man detained by Punjab Police

Rajouri: A man hailing from a border village of Poonch district has been detained by Punjab police along with the consignment of suspected narcotics substance.

Officials said that in connection with investigation of an already registered case, a team of police from Punjab reached Poonch.

" Punjab police team with the help of local police intercepted a man from a Kirni border village of Poonch," said officials who further informed that a consignment of five kilograms of suspected narcotic substance has been recovered.

They further stated that the man who has been detained by police is a resident of Kitni border village on LoC and this all is suspected to be a part of cross LoC smuggling of narcotics.