Poonch-Mandi public rally | GoI must explain why assembly elections not being held in J&K: Altaf Bukhari

Srinagar, Apr 30: Apni Party President Syed Mohammed Altaf Bukhari on Sunday asked the Election Commission of India (ECI) and Government of India to explain why the assembly elections are not being held in Jammu and Kashmir.
According to a press note, he was addressing a public rally at Mandi in Poonch district. “The elections are being delayed without any justification in J&K. Therefore, it is the responsibility of the Election Commission of India and Government of India to explain as to why the assembly elections have been delayed,” Bukhari said.
“How can a country object to the formation of government in J&K. This decision has to be taken by the Election Commission of India or Government of India as there is no role of any of the neighbouring countries. Therefore, the Government of India must explain why the elections are not being held in J&K. Who will conduct elections in J&K? As far as we know, the elections are conducted by ECI / Government of India and no other power on this earth has any right to interfere in J&K,” he said.
Referring to the terror attack in Poonch, he said, “We are concerned over the terror attack in which our five soldiers were martyred. The innocent people should not be harassed. However, those people who provided any kind of support to the terrorists should be handled as per the law.”
Countering those questioning the nationalism of the people, he said that no one is more nationalist than the border residents from Kathua to Uri who have braved all odd situations and lived back in their respective border villages.
Meanwhile, he criticised the traditional political parties for misleading the people of Jammu and Kashmir with their divisive agenda on the name of autonomy, self-rule and other things. “They created a wedge among the people with their false narrative and promises which could not be fulfilled. However, when they go to Delhi they speak differently. Their double faces have been exposed before the public,” Bukhari said and questioned that these politicians blame others but they themselves go to Delhi to protect themselves.
However, Apni Party leaders go to Delhi to protect the interest of the people i.e., land, jobs and other things so that outsiders may not grab resources or jobs, he added. He said that his party took risks and stood up when no other politician was ready to speak for the people of J&K who were troubled with the abrogation of special status and downgrading of J&K State into UT.
Citing an example, Bukhari said that one leader from J&K had gone to Delhi in 1947 and returned as Administrator and for 72 years, the political parties continued to fool people on different agenda.
“We promise what can be achieved. Our agenda is peace, prosperity and equitable development in J&K. The divisive agenda adopted by traditional political parties was responsible for unaccounted deaths and destruction for the last 72 years. The people faced the brunt of divisive agenda, and these politicians enjoyed their luxury on the other hand,” he said.
He also criticised BJP who got 25 assembly seats in the last assembly elections from Jammu and joined hands with PDP within 24 hours after the declaration of the results. He said that both PDP and BJP were hands in glove before polls as they campaigned against each other but formed government immediately after poll results.