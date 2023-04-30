Poonch-Mandi public rally | GoI must explain why assembly elections not being held in J&K: Altaf Bukhari

According to a press note, he was addressing a public rally at Mandi in Poonch district. “The elections are being delayed without any justification in J&K. Therefore, it is the responsibility of the Election Commission of India and Government of India to explain as to why the assembly elections have been delayed,” Bukhari said.

“How can a country object to the formation of government in J&K. This decision has to be taken by the Election Commission of India or Government of India as there is no role of any of the neighbouring countries. Therefore, the Government of India must explain why the elections are not being held in J&K. Who will conduct elections in J&K? As far as we know, the elections are conducted by ECI / Government of India and no other power on this earth has any right to interfere in J&K,” he said.