Poonch narco terror case | Key accused nabbed by SIA from Mandi in HP

The narco terror module is being run from foreign countries with six arrests have been made so far in the case, officials said.

Earlier, five accused were arrested in the case which include one arrest made from Delhi a few weeks ago while four other men were arrested on Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch on May 30 this year.

In an official statement, State Investigation Agency (SIA) informed about arrested of key accused person, Mohammad Iqbal , who was wanted in narco terror registered in FIR 69/23 of Police Station Poonch.

The man has been arrested by SIA in Mandi District of Himachal Pradesh.