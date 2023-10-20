Poonch narco terror case | Key accused nabbed by SIA from Mandi in HP

Rajouri, Oct 20: State Investigation Agency (SIA) has achieved a major success by arresting a man, who is part of a narco terror module, from Mandi in Himachal Pradesh (HP), official said. He is the key accused in the case.
The narco terror module is being run from foreign countries with six arrests have been made so far in the case, officials said.
Earlier, five accused were arrested in the case which include one arrest made from Delhi a few weeks ago while four other men were arrested on Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch on May 30 this year.
In an official statement, State Investigation Agency (SIA) informed about arrested of key accused person, Mohammad Iqbal , who was wanted in narco terror registered in FIR 69/23 of Police Station Poonch.
The man has been arrested by SIA in Mandi District of Himachal Pradesh.
The case in FIR 69/23 was registered on 30th of May 2023 when an attempt was made by four associates in a narco terror module to smuggle drugs and explosives into India across the border fence at Poonch.
The accused persons, SIA said, were intercepted by Army Troops of Sikh LI upon which there was an exchange of fire in which one soldier and one terrorist had sustained injuries.
The accused were immediately apprehended with war like stores of arms, ammunition, IEDs and Heroin while a case in FIR 69/2023 was registered at Police Station Poonch which was later transferred for investigation to SIA Jammu.
SIA in its official statement revealed that upon investigation it was revealed that from the group of four persons that one person identified as Mohammad Iqbal son of Slam Din resident of Karmara Poonch had absconded from the spot after exchange of fire between army troops and members of this module.
Upon technical surveillance and human intelligence, SIA said, it was ascertained that Mohammad Iqbal was hiding in Mandi District of Himachal Pradesh where a team of SIA led by Insp. Lakhvir was dispatched and the accused person was apprehended.
Earlier, during investigation of the case, name of a person Mohammad Liyaqit came to light who has also been arrested.
"It is pertinent to note that on 19th of August 2023, the handler of the group Mohammadd Javed, who was also absconding, was arrested by SIA Jammu in an operation in Delhi which further led to the arrest of another co-conspirator Mohammad Liyaqat on 25th of August by SIA Jammu from Poonch," said SIA in its statement.
The agency further stated that this narco terror module is being run from foreign countries and forward as well as backward linkages are being investigated.
"Investigation has revealed the role of handlers operating this narco-terror module from foreign countries," said SIA.
So far, six arrests have been made in the case and forward and backward linkages of the narco terror module are being established, it said.
Further investigation into aspects of cross border operation of this narco terror syndicate which is found smuggling arms, explosives and narcotics consignments across the border is ongoing at SIA Jammu,. The o aspects of amassing disproportionate wealth in short periods of time as is seen in the instant case is being investigated, the investigation agency of Jammu and Kashmir police said.