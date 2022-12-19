Poonch Police pay tributes to late Masud Chaudhary

Poonch, Dec 19: The District Police Poonch on Monday organised a ceremony at District Police Lines Poonch in the memory of late Dr. Masud Chaudhary, retired IPS officer, who retired as ADGP in the year 2003.
In the ceremony floral tributes were paid to Dr. Masud who passed away last Friday.
Additional SP Poonch, Mushim Ahmed, Deputy SP HQrs Poonch Nawaz Ahmed, Deputy SP OPs Poonch Manish Sharma, Inspectors Kamal Singh, Bashir Kohli among other officers and about two hundred officials of police lines participated in said ceremony.
Two minutes silence was observed by all ranks followed by floral tributes in his memory and his life was also remembered.