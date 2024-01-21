Poonch, Rajouri District Diaries

Improve power scenario in Rajouri areas

People from several areas of Rajouri district have appealed government to improve power scenario there during this winter season. Locals said that winter is taking a toll on human health due to dry cold season and poor power scenario is further affecting the lives.

They said that government should have a proper policy to augment power supply in winters every year.

Grim power supply affecting water supply systems

Grim power scenario is also affected the water supply systems in Rajouri district.

People said that most of the water supply systems in the district are lift water schemes but grim power scenario is affecting these schemes creating water scarcity often.

People have further called for proper measures to ensure that water supply schemes are not affected with affected power supply.

Give municipal status to Mendhar town

Inhabitants of Poonch’s Mendhar town have appealed government to accord municipal status to the town to overcome development deficit in the area.

People said that Mendhar town is located in a remote pocket in the district but it is densely populated and is swelling with each passing day. They said that development deficit in a major issue in the town. Cleanliness is a major challenge due to lack of manpower for sweeping and cleanliness as are recruited in municipality.