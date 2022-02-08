Poonch residents protest against Delimitation Commission's draft proposal

Poonch, Feb 8: A large number of people, Panchayti leaders, and political leaders from Mandi area of Poonch Tuesday staged a protest demonstration against the proposed decisions of the Delimitation Commission.
They were demanding that the exercise should be initiated once again as majority of the proposed decisions were against the wishes of the people.
The protest was led by former MLA Poonch Shah Muhammad Tantray, BDC Chairman Mandi Shamim Ganai and other prominent political leaders of the area. The protesters marched in the main town Mandi and staged a sit-in infront of tehsil office. The protestors warned of more intense protest in the days to come.