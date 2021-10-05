Poonch school closed for five days after principal, 36 girl students test COVID-19 positive

The mass testings at the higher secondary schools are being held following directions by the UT government last month that mandate screening of staff and students for resuming offline classes at the institutions.

During such a COVID-19 testing camp at GHSS Mandi today, 36 girls and the principal were found positive for the viral disease, Chief Education Officer Poonch, Abdul Majeed told Greater Kashmir.

Majeed further informed that the institution has been closed for five days with immediate effect as a precautionary measure after which the affected will be retested for further course of action.