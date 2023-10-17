Poonch scientist finds place in Stanford varsity list

Dr Mohammad Shabaz said that he has interest in application of computer science in interdisciplinary domains and said to have published over 200 research papers in various journals indexed in Scopus/Web of Science besides having Indian Patents and three Australian Patents.

"My major work is in the healthcare domain and his major contributions include the creation of novel algorithms like SA Sorting, Shabaz-Urvashi Link Prediction," said Dr Mohammad Shabaz.

Along with over 20 other senior researchers from various institutes of J&K including IITJ, IIMJ, University of Kashmir and University of Jammu, Dr. Shabaz said to have been listed in the top two percent scientists of the world published by Stanford University and Elsevier, 2023.