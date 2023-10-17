Poonch scientist finds place in Stanford varsity list

Rajouri, Oct 17: A young scientist from Poonch has figured in the list of top two percent scientist lists issued by Stanford University and Elsevier.
Dr Mohammad Shabaz, Assistant Professor, is presently serving in Model Institute of Engineering and Technology, Jammu.
Dr Mohammad Shabaz is from Poonch who completed his B Tech in Information Technology and Telecommunication Engineering from Baba Ghulam Shah Badshah University of Jammu and Kashmir followed by Masters in Engineering and PhD in Computer Science Engineering from Chandigarh University, Mohali.
He is working at Model Institute of Engineering and Technology, Jammu, India and is also editor at Neuroscience Informatics (Elsevier).
Dr Mohammad Shabaz said that he has interest in application of computer science in interdisciplinary domains and said to have published over 200 research papers in various journals indexed in Scopus/Web of Science besides having Indian Patents and three Australian Patents.
"My major work is in the healthcare domain and his major contributions include the creation of novel algorithms like SA Sorting, Shabaz-Urvashi Link Prediction," said Dr Mohammad Shabaz.
Along with over 20 other senior researchers from various institutes of J&K including IITJ, IIMJ, University of Kashmir and University of Jammu, Dr. Shabaz said to have been listed in the top two percent scientists of the world published by Stanford University and Elsevier, 2023.