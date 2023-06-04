Poonch villagers repair boundary wall of road after lack of attention by authorities

The villagers started this repair work on Sunday morning in presence of Panches, Sarpanches and executed it till evening hours. Mohammad Aslam Malik, a Sarpanch of area said that in 2014 floods a main road connecting three villages and panchayats in Arai area of Mandi tehsil got damaged after which PMGSY started road repair work and it was completed on an unsatisfactory note.

Malik said that many boundary walls on this road were poorly repaired and these walls got damaged within one year of its repairing after which the risk of road accidents looms large. “ We have time and again approached the officers of PMGSY with demand to repair the damaged boundary walls but for no result as no step has yet been taken by the department.” Sarpanch and other villagers said that left with no other option the villagers themselves started the boundary wall repair work on Sunday.