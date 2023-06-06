Poor condition of approach road at Tandwal bridge in Rajouri poses risk of accidents

Rajouri: Poor condition of approach road at Tandwal bridge connecting several panchayats with Jammu-Rajouri-Poonch national highway is causing a risk of accidents with people demanding immediate repair and maintenance of severely dilapidated stretch.

Tandwal bridge is located along national highway in Tandwal village of Rajouri and it connects over one dozen villages and several panchayats including Tundi Trar, Palullian, Keriyan, Namblan, Gambhir with national highway.

Locals of the area said that the road starting from Tandwal bridge falls under the domain of PMGSY but approach road and bridge is under Public Works Department.

Vipan Sharma, a man running his shop near the bridge said that Tandwal bridge is an important part of surface connectivity in the area and hundreds of vehicles move over it while hundreds of people, especially children, cross this bridge on a daily basis.