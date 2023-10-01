Poor condition of Mandir Gala to Dhar Peeri road affects life of local population

Rajouri: Poor condition of main road from Mandir Gala to Dhar Peeri in Kotranka sub division of Jammu and Kashmirs’ Rajouri district is affecting the life of thousands of people. They face immense hardships while travelling over the road in their daily life.
Several densely populated villages including Dhar, Sakri, Nar, Mandir Gala are connected with this road. Thousands of people from these villages move over this road in journey from villages to different areas including Kotranka sub division headquarter as well as Rajouri district headquarter.
The road falling under Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojna (PMGSY) is in dilapidated condition since long making it difficult for people to travel over it.
“The road is in bad condition since long. Big potholes, washed away surface, blocked drain have made this road completely worst in condition,” said Mohammad Ajaz a local resident.
He said that the road is severely accident prone now and skidding of vehicles, especially two wheelers, has become a routine over it. Ravinder Kumar from the area added that request to improve the condition of this road has been put up before the competent authorities time and again but for no result as the road condition is yet to be improved.
He said that a large number of employees as well as students follow this road on daily basis but they have to suffer on large scale as driving a vehicle on the road is quite difficult as well as risky.
The locals called for immediate repair of this road including its blacktopping.
On being contacted, Executive Engineer of PMGSY Budhal division, Er Imtiaz Ahmed Mir said that the road is taken up for overall maintenance and facelifting and blacktopping work.
“We will start blacktopping work on this road within few days.” he said.