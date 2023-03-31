Poor family suffers massive loss in fire incident in Rajouri

Rajouri, Mar 31: A poor family hailing from Thandapani Panjgrian village near Line of Control in Manjakote tehsil has suffered a massive loss after their cattle shed got damaged in an incident of fire.
The incident, locals said, happened in the intervening night of Thursday and Friday with fire flames engulfing the entire cattle shed structure, reducing it to ashes. They said that besides damage to the structure, the poor family has also suffered the loss of their livestock.
Tazeem Begum, the wife of the Late Mohammad Anayat, who is head of the affected family, said that her two buffaloes, twelve sheep, and fifteen chickens got charred alive in the incident.
"We appeal to authorities to help us in this tough time and to provide us with financial aid," she said.