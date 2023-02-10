Poor infrastructure at GHS Gundi in Rajouri hits education of children

Rajouri, Feb 10: Due to lack of basic infrastructure facilities, students at Government High School Gundi are facing hardships in continuing their education.
A Bhartiya Janta Party leader has voiced concern over it calling for special package to improve the condition of government schools in Kotranka sub division area in Rajouri district.
Students told Greater Kashmir that there is poor infrastructural availability in their school and they have to face hardships on a daily basis.
Students said that the condition of building is deplorable and there is a shortage of proper sitting arrangements and rainy days create immense hardships for them as the area in front of classrooms is not fully concrete and water gets accumulated in it.
Villagers of the area also expressed their anger over it and said that demand for improvement in school condition has been put forth before political representatives dozens of times but no one paid any heed making the students suffer on a daily basis.
“ Are we seeking anything extra ? We are just demanding a good school for our children but unfortunately no one is paying any heed,” said these villagers.
Bhartiya Janta Party leader from the area Manzoor Naik has also raised his concern over poor condition of school and said that many schools in Kotranka sub division of Rajouri are in the same condition and there is immediate need to bring improvement.
“ I urge LG administration to intervene and to direct the concerned school education department to resolve these grievances at the earliest,” Manzoor, who visited the area said.
He added that there is need for a special package to bring necessary improvement in basic infrastructure of schools in the sub division.
He also said that only two teachers are posted in the school creating a severe crisis in terms of students teacher ratio.
Officials of School Education Department on the other hand informed Greater Kashmir that Government High School Gundi is 66 years old and it was opened in the year 1956 as primary school after which it was upgraded in 2006 as Middle school and in the year 2019 as High school.
“The issue of GHS Gundi is well in our knowledge and we have also mooted a proposal to ensure provision of basic infrastructure facilities in the institution while more teachers will be provided soon,” they said.