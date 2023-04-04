Poor traffic regulation on Rajouri highway irks people

Rajouri, Apr 4: Poor traffic regulation amid the absence of manpower for regulation is becoming a big problem for commuters as traffic jams on the narrow patches have become a routine scene on National Highway 144A in Rajouri district.
The national highway 144A is presently under upgradation with a major project sanctioned by the union government being executed by contractors under Border Roads Organization.
The project is divided into seven phases with work on different phases between Sunderbani to Manjakote in the Rajouri district going on.
Meanwhile, at some of the narrow patches on the highway which are under upgrading, traffic jams have become a nightmare for commuters.
Locals said that there are some narrow patches on the highway where road upgradation is going on and some new culverts are being constructed which has caused the shrinking of the existing stretch.
At these places, locals added, traffic jams have become a routine that is no less than a nightmare and these jams even stretch to around two hours sometimes.
“This all is happening as no manpower is deployed by executing firms which otherwise is mandatory to ensure smooth traffic movement,” said Ankit Kumar, a man who was stuck in a jam at Talian near Nowshera.
Umar Ahmed said that this problem is being faced between the Nowshera bridge and Thalka as well as between Kallar and Rajouri town and especially during peak noon hours.
He informed that jams are taking place as no manpower has been deployed by executing firms while traffic cops are also missing on road and there is no policy with traffic regulation authority for hassle-free movement of vehicles.
Meanwhile, an official of the district administration informed that the matter has been flagged before the administration after which District Magistrate took up the issue with Border Roads Organization with directions to take corrective measures.