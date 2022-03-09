Pir Panjal
Porter injured after falling into gorge in J&K's Poonch
Srinagar, March 9: A 30-year-old porter with the Army was injured after he fell into a 18-ft deep gorge in Mandi area of J&K's Poonch district on Wednesday.
Quoting a police official, news agency GNS reported that Atiq-ur-Rehman son of Shakeel-ur-Rehman of Shapur slipped and fell into the gorge in the Saral Kaian Shapur area of the Mandi while working for the army.
He received injuries and was shifted to SDH Mandi for treatment, the official added.