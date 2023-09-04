Porter recruitment rally postponed after chaos
Rajouri, Sep 3: Chaos hit porter recruitment rally venue near Bhimber Gali area of Rajouri on Sunday after thousands of unemployed youth reached the rally venue to get selected for six months porter work in army.
The army authorities had to postpone the rally after aspirants started to create disturbance at the site.
As per officials, an army porter recruitment rally was scheduled on Sunday at Arty ground near Bhimber Gali with Bhimber Gali brigade of Indian Army was set to conduct this rally.
In the wee morning hours, officials said, thousands of aspirants reached the rally venue and this number was many times higher than expected participation.
After smooth proceedings of rally in first couple of hours, officials said, chaos started there as more and more number of aspirants were reaching the rally venue which was not much spacious to accommodate such a high number.
“Amid chaos, staff deployed at the site had to disperse the participants from the venue after which the decision to postpone this recruitment rally was taken,” the officials said.
They informed that fresh to conduct this rally will be taken in a couple of days.