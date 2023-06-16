Poster making competition on benefits of yoga held at GDC Reasi

Reasi, June 16: NSS volunteers of Government Degree College Reasi Friday organised a poster making competition on the benefits of yoga to mark the celebration of International Day of Yoga-2023.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that 25 volunteers from all the semesters participated and expressed their drawing skills and knowledge of various Yoga Asanas, helpful in boosting the immunity.
The NSS volunteers of the college displayed posters depicting Yoga and the importance of embracing it in one’s daily life to stay healthy and live longer. The efforts made by the NSS Unit of GDC Reasi were well appreciated by the Principal Kulvinder Kour. She applauded the whole NSS team and Volunteers for their active participation.