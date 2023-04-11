Postmortem of VDC member’s body conducted at GMC AH Rajouri

Rajouri, Apr 11: The post-mortem and medico-legal formalities of the body of a Village Defence Committee (VDC) member have been conducted in GMC Associated Hospital Rajouri.
The man committed suicide after shooting himself with a .303 rifle in the native village Bai Nambal of Kandi police station jurisdiction in Rajouri district.
In an official statement, police said that in connection with an incident of the suicide of a VDC member in Bai Nambal village of Rajouri, Police have started legal proceedings and an investigation with a weapon of offence having been seized.
The deceased has been identified as Suresh Kumar resident of Bai Nambal village of Kandi police station jurisdiction in Rajouri district. After the occurrence of the incident, a team from Kandi police station rushed to the spot and took the body into possession and it was shifted to GMC Associated Hospital Rajouri where medico-legal formalities and post-mortem examination were conducted, police said in its official statement.
Investigation of the incident is going on with the weapon of offense having been seized, police further said adding that prima facie it has come to the fore that the man committed suicide due to some personal issues. The VDC weapon was issued to the man years ago while further investigation and legal proceedings are going on.