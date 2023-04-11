Postmortem of VDC member’s body conducted at GMC AH Rajouri

The deceased has been identified as Suresh Kumar resident of Bai Nambal village of Kandi police station jurisdiction in Rajouri district. After the occurrence of the incident, a team from Kandi police station rushed to the spot and took the body into possession and it was shifted to GMC Associated Hospital Rajouri where medico-legal formalities and post-mortem examination were conducted, police said in its official statement.

Investigation of the incident is going on with the weapon of offense having been seized, police further said adding that prima facie it has come to the fore that the man committed suicide due to some personal issues. The VDC weapon was issued to the man years ago while further investigation and legal proceedings are going on.