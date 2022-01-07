Power, water crisis hits several parts of Rajouri, Poonch

A large number of people from different areas of the Rajouri district, especially from the town complained of unscheduled power curtailment which also affected the water supply badly.

“There is a severe power crisis in our area. There has been no electricity in our area since Thursday evening. Even otherwise, the area confronts unscheduled power curtailment but during inclement weather conditions, the situation gets pretty bad in the absence of power,” said Sanjay Sharma, a resident of Gujjar Mandi area of Rajouri.