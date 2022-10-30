Probe initiated in woman’s mysterious death in Rajouri

Rajouri: Police in Rajouris' Nowshera police station has started an investigation into an incident of the mysterious death of a woman.

Police said that Ram Pyari, wife of Khem Raj resident of Dabbar village of Nowshera had consumed some suspected poisonous substance after which her health deteriorated and she was taken to a local civil hospital.

Officials of police further informed that the woman was taken to Government Medical College and Associated Hospital where she was under treatment but died on Sunday evening.