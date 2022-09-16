Probe launched after mysterious explosion outside DDC member’s house in Poonch

Srinagar, Sept 16: Security forces have launched a probe after a mysterious explosion took place outside the house of a District Development Council member in Surankote area of Poonch district late last night, a report said on Friday.
The explosion took place outside the house of DDC member Surankote Sohail Malik late night on Thursday, news agency KNO reported.
In the incident, the vehicle of DDC member got damaged and soon after the explosion took place teams of police and army reached to the spot.
A probe is underway to confirm the nature of explosion.