Probe launched after ‘mysterious gunfire’ at ex-MLA’s house in Poonch

Rajouri, Jan 21: Jammu and Kashmir police with the assistance of other security forces including intelligence agencies has started investigation into the mysterious incident of gunfire that took place in the house of a former MLA of Surankote in Lassana village of Poonch district.
This incident took place in the late evening hours on Friday when gun shot was heard from the house of former lawmaker after which an alarm was raised and teams of army and police rushed to the spot.
“It was found that some splinters have pierced the upper tin roof of the house of former lawmaker,” the official sources informed.
They added that a high level investigation has been set into motion after the incident with Jammu and Kashmir police carrying out the investigation which was assisted by other intelligence agencies and forces.
Official sources informed that senior officers of police as well as Army including Senior Superintendent of Police Poonch, Rohit Baskotra, Commandant IR Battalion, Suram Singh, visited the site of incident on Saturday and took stock of the situation and the marks of splinter were closely examined.
SSP Poonch Rohit Baskotra was also called upon by villagers who raised concern over the incident calling for adequate security arrangements.
SSP Poonch assured the villagers that police have already started investigation into the matter and “all facts are being ascertained.”
“Security apparatus is a mandate of police and I want to make it sure that tight security arrangements are there in place and we will take stringent action against whosoever will attempt to disturb peaceful situation,” SSP Poonch said.
Jammu and Kashmir police meanwhile have registered a FIR in the incident.
“A case under relevant sections of law have been registered in police station Surankote and investigation is going on,” official sources of police said.
The case FIR 21/2023 under relevant sections of law has been registered at police station Surankote and investigation is going on.