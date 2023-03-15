Probe ordered as videos of mass copying go viral

Poonch: Sub Divisional Magistrate Mendhar, Mohammad Jhanagir Khan has ordered a probe after videos of mass copying in an examination center of Mendhar went viral on social media.

Videos went viral on social media platforms two days ago in which it was being claimed that mass copying took place at an examination center for 10th class of Kasblari High School in Mendhar.

SDM ordered a probe into the matter asking Tehsildar Mankote to conduct an indepth probe into the matter and to submit the inquiry report within three days.