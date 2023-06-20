Probe reveals ‘wrongful utilisation’ of funds by Thanamandi Municipal Committee

Rajouri, June 19: Amid complaints of discrepancies regarding implementation of schemes, utilisation of funds and regularisation of employees, a high level inquiry into the working of Municipal Committee Thanamandi started by district administration has submitted its inquiry report pointing on wrongful utilisation of funds.
The administration now has recommended action against those involved in this besides a high level in-depth probe by any designated agency like Anti Corruption Bureau.
The municipal committee Thanamandi is an institution of Urban Local Bodies having jurisdiction over Thanamandi town which is also the sub division headquarter of Thanamandi in Rajouri district.
The committee has an Executive Officer in office besides democratically elected President.Official sources said that some complaints over working of Municipal Committee Thanamandi were received by different government agencies including district administration Rajouri with allegations of discrepancies and violation of norms and rules by committee in the implementation of different government schemes, utilisation of funds, career progression of officials.
Some main points were over utilisation of funds under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojna (PMAY), allotment of lorry fare contracts, career progression of employees including promotion and regularisation of some employees.
Over these complaints, official sources said, the office of Deputy Commissioner Rajouri ordered an inquiry with an order in this regard issued by district administration on 29 March and an inquiry panel comprising of Sub Divisional Magistrate Thanamandi, District Statistics and Evaluation Officer Rajouri and Tehsildar Thanamandi constituted and asked to probe the matter.
They said, “The inquiry team has now submitted its report before district administration .”
In its report, officials said, the inquiry panel has pointed towards authenticity in complaints establishing that discrepancies have been found in the utilisation of funds in different aspects and norms have been violated.
“The inquiry panel has inquired about many aspects regarding the complaints and basis of inquiry and it has been found that discrepancies are there and a detailed report has been submitted by the inquiry panel before the administration,” they said.
On being contacted, Additional Deputy Commissioner Rajouri Rajeev Khajuria, who is also the Vigilance Officer in administration, confirmed that the inquiry panel has submitted its report.
“Inquiry panel has found discrepancies,”Additional Deputy Commissioner Rajouri said. He further informed that recommendation has also been forwarded to Urban Local Bodies for suspension of those involved in the scam.