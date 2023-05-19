Probe sought in woman’s mysterious death in Rajouri

Rajouri, May 19: Parents and other family members have called for an in-depth probe into the mysterious death of a woman who died two days ago.
The deceased has been identified as Kaleema Akhter (21) resident of Draj Budhal. Parents and other family members of the deceased called upon senior officers of the police administration in Rajouri and alleged the role of the deceased’s in-laws in her death.
“We call for an in-depth probe to ascertain all the circumstances concerning the mysterious death of our daughter,” said family members of the deceased.
They further said that they have taken up the matter with senior officers of police who have assured them of a fair probe into the matter for which investigation as part of inquest proceedings are already going on in Budhal police station.