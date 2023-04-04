Progress of BGSBU Road, Dhanidhar Filtration Plant reviewed in Rajouri

Rajouri, Apr 4: Deputy Commissioner, Vikas Kundal visited the Baba Ghulam Shah Badshah University (BGBSU) road and filtration plant Dhanidhar to inspect the progress of ongoing projects.
Accompanied by a team of officers, the Deputy Commissioner visited the 8 kilometers long BGSBU Road that connects Sheema Chowk to BGSBU University. The project, with a total cost of 26 crores, is being executed by the PWD Rajouri division and is expected to benefit around 10,000 people by providing better connectivity.
During the inspection, Vikas Kundal took note of the shifting of utilities by the Jal Shakti and PDD sectors and directed the ExEn Jal Shakti Rajouri and PDD Rajouri to shift the utilities within the shortest possible time.
He urged officers to expedite progress on the project and ensure its timely completion.
While visiting the Filtration Plant at Dhanidhar the Jal Shakti Superintending Engineer informed him that the plant has a total capacity of 6 lakh gallons per day and two of its three filtered beds had been inoperable for more than fifteen days. However, both beds have resumed normal operation due to the dedicated efforts of the Jal Shakti Department.
Deputy Commissioner emphasised the need to maintain proper schedules while supplying water to the general public and directed officers to make dedicated efforts to ensure a clean and hassle-free drinking water supply.
Among those who accompanied the DC during his visit were Chief Planning Officer, Mohammad Khurshid; Assistant Commissioner Revenue, Imran Rashid Kataria; SE PWD (R&B) Kamal Kishore; SE Jal Shakti, Bhram Jyoti Sharma; ExEn PWD (R&B) Rajouri, Maqbool Hussain.