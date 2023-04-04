Progress of BGSBU Road, Dhanidhar Filtration Plant reviewed in Rajouri

Accompanied by a team of officers, the Deputy Commissioner visited the 8 kilometers long BGSBU Road that connects Sheema Chowk to BGSBU University. The project, with a total cost of 26 crores, is being executed by the PWD Rajouri division and is expected to benefit around 10,000 people by providing better connectivity.

During the inspection, Vikas Kundal took note of the shifting of utilities by the Jal Shakti and PDD sectors and directed the ExEn Jal Shakti Rajouri and PDD Rajouri to shift the utilities within the shortest possible time.