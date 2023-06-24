Progress of Jal Jeevan Mission schemes reviewed in Rajouri

Rajouri, June 24: Deputy Commissioner Rajouri, Vikas Kundal, presided over a meeting to evaluate the progress of the Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) schemes in the district.
The meeting was attended by the Chief Planning Officer, Mohammad Khurshid and SE Hydraulics, Bharam Jyoti Sharma, among others.
The DC stressed on importance of providing clean drinking water to the rural populace, which is crucial for their health and well-being. He also emphasized the need for quality work, timely completion of projects, and proper supervision to ensure the successful implementation of all JJM schemes in the district.
It was informed that out of the 293 approved JJM schemes, 187 are already underway, and the laying of pipe network has been progressing well, with 998 Kms already laid against the target of 13520 Kms.
To fast-track the completion of the JJM schemes, the DC called for outcome-based efforts and strict adherence to timelines. He urged the concerned officers to work with added vigor and make dedicated efforts to ensure the successful implementation of JJM in Rajouri.
DC stressed on the need to implement the JJM in the District in a timbound manner. The DC resolved issues related to land disputes and site clearance which were brought by XENs during the meeting.