Progress of power sector projects reviewed in Rajouri

Rajouri: To enhance the standard of living by ensuring uninterrupted power supply to the residents of Rajouri, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Vikas Kundal Tuesday chaired a comprehensive review meeting to assess the progress of power sector projects in the district.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that the meeting was attended by the Chief Planning Officer, Mohammad Khurshid, XEN PDD Rajouri, Mohd Rashid, along other concerned officers. The primary focus of this meeting was to evaluate the status of various power sector projects undertaken as part of the District capex budget, DDC, BDC, PRI grants, and SSY.