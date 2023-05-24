Progress of SAMAGRA Shiksha development works reviewed in Poonch

During the meeting, Joint Director School Education Department Mohd Ashraf Choudhary presented a PowerPoint Presentation on SAMAGRA Shiksha profile of the district and briefed about the progress made under different construction and non-construction components. The Deputy Commissioner emphasised the need for quickly raising improved infrastructure of schools and completing all approved infrastructure works within the stipulated time frame. The Assistant Executive Engineer Div 4th was directed to immediately put the approved works on tenders and ensure their completion at the earliest. The meeting also discussed construction works being executed by various departments under different schemes. The Deputy Commissioner stressed upon proper implementation of PM POSHAN (Mid Day Meal) with quality meals in schools and the completion of construction works on priority to provide better accommodation for providing quality education to the students.