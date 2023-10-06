Progress of work on Circular road, other civic facilities inspected in Doda

Doda, Oct 6: Deputy Commissioner Doda, Vishesh Mahajan today conducted a surprise inspection of the traffic management in the Doda Town.
During the visit, the DC asked for a joint traffic decongestion drive by Traffic Police, MVD, Municipal Council and District Police in the town to enforce traffic management effectively for the convenience of the commuters. During the visit, he also issued necessary directions to the concerned for cleanliness, hygiene, and welfare of the residents and shopkeepers of the Town.
The DC, along with SE, PWD, other functionaries of PWD Department, inspected Circular (Parmaz) Road, which on its completion shall provide alternate road link to Associated Hospital GMC and to the Doda-Pul Doda- Highway route, escaping the interior town area.
The DC directed the MC and PWD to construct proper drainage on the road and take immediate measures to open the clogged culvert near Police Chowki Nagri on the Circular road. He further asked the stakeholders to formulate a drainage proposal/ plan for arrangement of funds. At the under construction point where two ends of the circular road meet to make it operational, the DC instructed the authorities to remove the encroachment so that the prestigious road was completed and dedicated to the public.