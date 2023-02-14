Progress of work on Circular Road  Rajouri inspected

During the inspection, it was found that a major stretch of the road was completed, but there were some bottlenecks that needed to be resolved on the spot. The DDC promptly issued directions to resolve the issues for completion of the project at the earliest.

The approach road to Hamilton Bridge is an important project that will provide better connectivity to the people of the city and facilitate decongestion and smooth movement of traffic. It is expected to reduce travel time between various areas and provide a better commuting experience to the people.