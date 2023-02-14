Progress of work on Circular Road  Rajouri inspected

Rajouri, Feb 14: District Development Commissioner Rajouri, Vikas Kundal, today inspected the pace of work progress on the approach road (Ring Road) to Hamilton Bridge approved under the languishing scheme at a cost of Rs 2.26 core.
During the inspection, it was found that a major stretch of the road was completed, but there were some bottlenecks that needed to be resolved on the spot. The DDC promptly issued directions to resolve the issues for completion of the project at the earliest.
The approach road to Hamilton Bridge is an important project that will provide better connectivity to the people of the city and facilitate decongestion and smooth movement of traffic. It is expected to reduce travel time between various areas and provide a better commuting experience to the people.
The DDC expressed satisfaction over the progress of the road construction and stressed the need to expedite the remaining work. He also assured the public that the project would be completed in time as no effort would be spared to ensure the same. The DDC set March 2023 as the deadline for the completion of the project.
The resolution of on-site bottlenecks and directions for early completion of the project is expected to benefit the people of Rajouri in the long run.