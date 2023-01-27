Progress of work on construction sites on Jammu–Poonch NH reviewed

The widening project for the existing road comprises 8 packages with the first package starting from Akhnoor. The DDC inspected the progress on widening of road under Package III, Package IV and Package V. The DDC visited the starting point of Package 5 where a tunnel of around 700 meters is to be constructed. The concerned officer from BRO informed that men and machinery has been mobilised and the work on the tunnel would start soon. Under Package V, the earth cutting is in progress and the work would be completed within the specified period of time.