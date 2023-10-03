Progress of work on multi-storey-parking reviewed in Doda

Doda, Oct 3: Deputy Commissioner Doda Vishesh Mahajan today inspected the progress of work on under construction Multi-Storey Car Parking at New Bus Stand Doda. He impressed upon the executing agencies to maintain the highest standards of quality and adhere to the timeline to complete the prestigious government project for the convenience of the public. The Multi-storey Car Parking would provide parking facilities for the buses and other vehicles relieving the town from traffic congestion.