Progress of work on multi-storey-parking reviewed in Doda

Doda, Oct 3: Deputy Commissioner Doda Vishesh Mahajan today inspected the progress of work on under construction Multi-Storey Car Parking at New Bus Stand Doda. He impressed upon the executing agencies to maintain the highest standards of quality and adhere to the timeline to complete the prestigious government project for the convenience of the public. The Multi-storey Car Parking would provide parking facilities for the buses and other vehicles relieving the town from traffic congestion.
The Deputy Commissioner also inspected the sanitation and conditions in the town. While referring to the issue of occupying public footpaths by the vendors, the DC directed the Executive Officer MC to arrange a dedicated marketplace for them in the town to avoid inconveniences of the pedestrians.
The DC, during the visit, gave clear instructions to the MVD not to allow the roadside parking of vehicles to prevent traffic congestion and inconvenience to the commuters. He also instructed the enforcement departments to penalize illegally parked vehicles.