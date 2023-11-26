Progress of work on Parnai HEP in Mendhar reviewed

Poonch, Nov 26: Deputy Commissioner Poonch, Yasin M.Choudhary, alongwith SDM Mendhar, Mohammad Jhangir Khan; Executive Engineers of JKSPDC, Mohammad Hussain and Showkat Hussain, visited the Parnai Hydroelectric Project’s Head Race Tunnel (HRT), Penstock and Power House sites.

The Officers were accompanied by senior representatives from PMC M/s ICCS-Rodics Consortium and EPC Contractor M/s Patel Engineering Pvt. Ltd, and conducted a thorough project component visit and reviewed the progress of works.

During the inspection of the current excavation works, Deputy Commissioner stressed on industry-standard safety precautions for laborers working within the Head Race Tunnel. He also gave the EPC contractor instructions to ensure that these safety precautions are followed strictly at the construction site.

After reviewing the project’s progress on all fronts, the contractor was given further directions to accelerate the work at all fronts for the benefit of the general public.

During the visit, the deputy commissioner patiently listened to Complaints and concerns of general public. He asked the concerned authorities to address the concerns of both the general public and the owners whose land was acquired for the project.

The project when completed will cater to need of general public and is for the benefit of local population at large.