Progress on 180-bed additional hospital building reviewed in Rajouri

Rajouri, June 18: Deputy Commissioner Rajouri, Vikas Kundal today inspected the pace of progress on under construction additional building at District Hospital Kheora.
The new building, which will add 180 beds to the hospital’s capacity, is expected to reduce patient load and improve patient care significantly. With the completion of this project, the total capacity of the hospital will increase to 500 beds.
During the inspection, the DC urged the concerned officials to expedite the completion of the pending work on the additional building so that it can be handed over to the Health department at the earliest.