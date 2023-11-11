Progress on NH 144-A widening project reviewed

Rajouri, Nov 11: Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rajouri Vikas Kundal on Saturday conducted a comprehensive inspection to meticulously review the progress on the ongoing widening project of NH 144-A at different construction sites.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that this ambitious initiative comprises eight distinct packages, all united in the common objective of enhancing transportation efficiency and connectivity for the residents of Rajouri.

Envisioned to bring about a transformative impact, the expanded road is poised not only to facilitate smoother travel but also to invigorate economic opportunities and trade within the region.

The thorough evaluation took place at the Chingus site, where the pivotal wet mix macadamisation work is currently in progress.

The DC during his visit, underscored the paramount importance of expeditiously completing the project while maintaining unwavering commitment to the highest quality standards.

He emphasised that this infrastructural metamorphosis is destined to yield far-reaching benefits, impacting both residents and businesses, and thereby contributing significantly to the overall progress of the region.

“The widening of the Jammu-Rajouri-Poonch National Highway stands as a monumental stride towards fostering growth and development in Rajouri. It is our collective responsibility to ensure the seamless execution of this project, upholding the pinnacle of quality standards,” the DC said, emphasising the gravity of this transformative initiative.

This endeavour signifies a momentous step towards realising the visionary goal of an interconnected and prosperous Rajouri.

The administration, in collaborative efforts with various stakeholders, remains resolute in its commitment to fulfilling this promise. The ultimate aim is to provide residents with a brighter future, characterised by a well-connected transportation network that transcends existing limitations.

As the relentless work on NH 144-A progresses, the people of Rajouri are fervently anticipating the culmination of this transformative project, eagerly awaiting the manifold benefits it promises to usher into their lives.

OC BRO, Ankit Sharma and Assistant Commissioner Defence, Saleem Quershi besides other BRO officials accompanied the DC during his visit.