Prominent literary  person passes away in Rajouri 

His family members said that Nisar Rahi was normal in his health and also attended a social event on Sunday after which he returned home.

“ In the intervening night of Sunday and Monday, 75 years old Nisar Rahi suffered cardiac arrest and was rushed to GMC Associated Hospital Rajouri but he breathed his last,” said family members.

They said that his Nimaz e Jenaza and burial were performed in native village Dodassan Bala in Thanamandi tehsil on Monday afternoon with thousands of people drawn from all walks of life attending the last rites.