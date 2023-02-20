Prominent literary  person passes away in Rajouri 

Rajouri, Feb 20: Nationally recognised and renowned literary figure and academician Nisar Ahmed Rahi passed away after suffering a massive cardiac arrest.
His family members said that Nisar Rahi was normal in his health and also attended a social event on Sunday after which he returned home.
“ In the intervening night of Sunday and Monday, 75 years old Nisar Rahi suffered cardiac arrest and was rushed to GMC Associated Hospital Rajouri but he breathed his last,” said family members.
They said that his Nimaz e Jenaza and burial were performed in native village Dodassan Bala in Thanamandi tehsil on Monday afternoon with thousands of people drawn from all walks of life attending the last rites.
Meanwhile, Rahi’s death has spread a wave of mourning and sadness in the entire Pir Panjal region with people mourning his demise and terming it a big loss for the entire society.
A number of condolence meetings were held across the region in which people mourned the untimely demise of Nisar Rahi.
They said that Nisar Rahi was a “man of big academic values” and had retired from the School Education Department as Principal.
He was also a renowned writer and poet and had composed a number of write ups.