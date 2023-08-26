Protest after man injured in assault succumbs

As per locals and protesting family members, Bhupinder Sharma (32) was injured six days ago after some unidentified people attacked him in the village.

The unidentified people, family members said, caught hold of deceased in the village and manhandled him brutally and later in the day some villagers saw him lying unconscious . He was taken to local hospital and then referred to Government Medical College Jammu.

“He was under treatment in government medical college Jammu for last six days and succumbed to his injuries today morning,” the protesters said terming the assault as a conspiracy to murder him.