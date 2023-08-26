Protest after man injured in assault succumbs

Rajouri, Aug 26: A protest demonstration rocked Muradpur area of national highway in Rajouri after a man, injured in an assault, died during treatment.
The deceased was identified as Bhupinder Sharma son of Lal Chand resident of Ward 1 of Kha No 1 village of Rajouri.
As per locals and protesting family members, Bhupinder Sharma (32) was injured six days ago after some unidentified people attacked him in the village.
The unidentified people, family members said, caught hold of deceased in the village and manhandled him brutally and later in the day some villagers saw him lying unconscious . He was taken to local hospital and then referred to Government Medical College Jammu.
“He was under treatment in government medical college Jammu for last six days and succumbed to his injuries today morning,” the protesters said terming the assault as a conspiracy to murder him.
“We demand in-depth investigation into the matter and stern action as per laid down law against the accused,” the protesters said while holding protest by blocking Jammu Rajouri Poonch national highway at Muradpur chowk.
Due to protest, hundreds of vehicles got stranded on both the sides of the highway.
Additional SP Rajouri Vivek Shekhar Sharma alongwith with other officials of civil as well as police administration reached at the site and listened to the demands of protesters.
The demands included identification and action against accused, proper security arrangements for minority population of the area and rehabilitation of deceased’s family which is financially poor.
Later, Deputy Commisioner Rajouri Vikas Kundal and SSP Rajouri Amritpal Singh reached at the spot and held talks with protesters assuring that all the genuine demands will be addressed and the case will be investigated on priority.
On this assurance by Deputy Commisioner Rajouri and Senior Superintendent of Police, the protest was called off and highway got restored after a gap of two and half hours.