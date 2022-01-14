Protest against JDA’s demolition drive enters 3rd day

Rajouri, Jan 14: The protest dharna against the demolition drive of the Jammu Development Authority (JDA) entered the third day Friday with multiple protests being held in Rajouri district and the protesters demanding rehabilitation of all homeless families.
Strong protests were held in Rajouri on Friday with the protesters demanding immediate rehabilitation of homeless families and terming JDA’s move as “selective”.
At Rajouri, Islamic Welfare Organisation held a protest against the JDA and the J&K administration for demolishing houses during the recent drive alleging that the houses of only a particular community in Jammu's Roop Nagar had been demolished which shows that the drive was “selective”.
Hundreds of people raised slogans against the administration for demolishing the houses of poor people and rendering them homeless saying that people from a particular community had been targeted.
President Islamic Welfare Organisation, Shafqat Mir condemned the attitude of the J&K administration and JDA terming the move as “inhumane and atrocious”.
Various speakers pledged all possible support to the families who faced the brunt of JDA’s demolition drive.