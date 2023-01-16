Protest erupts in Gurdhan village of Rajouri against new land order

Rajouri, Jan 16: People from Gurdhan Bala village near Rajouri held a protest demonstration against the new land order of Jammu and Kashmir government demanding its immediate roll back.
Villagers assembled in the area and held a meeting followed by a press conference in which they said that new land order is high-handed approach of Government and is aimed to target people from below the poverty line and it will badly affect the life of small scale farmers.
They said that government has the mandate to provide relief to the people of state but here in Jammu and Kashmir things are going in reversal mode.
Demanding immediate roll back of this order, the villagers of Gurdhan Bala including Mohammad Aslam, Shafi Mohammad and others said that poor families and small scale farmers are in a state of distress due to this order and Lieutenant Governor should intervene in the matter.