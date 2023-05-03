Protest held in Gambhir Mughlan area of Rajouri over poor condition of road

Rajouri, May 3: Inhabitants of Gambhir Mughlan in Manjakote tehsil of Rajouri district held a protest demonstration over the poor condition of the road.
The protest was held in Gambhir Mughlan after a construction material loaded truck got stuck in the soil on the road leading to a halt of vehicular movement. Protesters accused the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojna (PMGSY) officials of negligence and said that time and again the matter has been taken up with engineers of the department, but no heed has been paid.
They further warned of more protests in the days ahead if the road was not maintained properly.