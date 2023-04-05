Protest held in Loran area of Poonch over delay in making ATM functional

Poonch Mandi, Apr 5: People from the remote Loran area of Poonch district held a protest demonstration against the delay in making operational the ATM of Jammu and Kashmir Bank installed in the area.
The protesters assembled in front of the ATM in Loran township and raised slogans demanding to make it operational without any delay.
Kamran Bashir, Sarpanch Loran, said that installation of the ATM in the area was a years-old demand which got fulfilled after J&K Bank installed a new machine in the area but months have passed and the population is still waiting for this machine to get operational.
He said that ATMs are a basic essential need for people in today's era and keeping Loran people deprived of this banking facility is unfortunate.
" We appeal to J&K Bank authorities to make this ATM operational without any more delay and also appeal to district administration Rajouri to intervene in the matter," the Sarpanch said.