Protest held in Rajouri against new land order, daily attendance of MGNREGA labourers

Rajouri: Villagers from Mankote, Sadhyal, Thandikassi, Ninga Nar villages of Rajouri town held a protest demonstration against Jammu and Kashmir Government demanding immediate roll back of new land order as well as daily attendance system of MGNREGA laborers.
The protest was held at Mankote and was led by independent political leader Yogesh Sharma. Protesters on the occasion raised slogans against the Jammu and Kashmir Government and asked Lieutenant Governor to intervene in the matter without any delay.
They said that the new land order will leave lakhs of families in Jammu and Kashmir homeless and these poor families are spending sleepless nights due to notices being served to them.
"We demand immediate roll back of order and to give relief to poor families and action should be taken against those who are running the land mafia," said the protesters.
They also termed daily attendance system of MGNREGA laborers as an obstacle in smooth implementation of projects and demanded that this poorly devised attendance system should be canceled.
"We fear that this new land order can snowball into a big controversy as there is resentment among all the sections of society against this move of the Government," they said.