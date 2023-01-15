Protest held in Rajouri against new land order, daily attendance of MGNREGA labourers

Rajouri: Villagers from Mankote, Sadhyal, Thandikassi, Ninga Nar villages of Rajouri town held a protest demonstration against Jammu and Kashmir Government demanding immediate roll back of new land order as well as daily attendance system of MGNREGA laborers.

The protest was held at Mankote and was led by independent political leader Yogesh Sharma. Protesters on the occasion raised slogans against the Jammu and Kashmir Government and asked Lieutenant Governor to intervene in the matter without any delay.