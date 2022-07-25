Protest held in Rajouri against shortage of doctors at CHC Thanamandi

Rajouri, July 25: People from Thanamandi on Monday staged a protest demonstration against the Jammu and Kashmir government demanding posting of the required number of doctors in the community health centre.
The protesters blocked Thanamandi main chowk stalling movement of vehicles between Thanamandi and Rajouri as well as towards Baba Ghulam Shah Badshah shrine Shahdra Sharif.
The protesters raised slogans against the Jammu and Kashmir Government and said that CHC Thanamandi caters to healthcare needs of dozens of panchayats and is burdened due to Mughal road. The number of doctors presently working in the hospital are too less than the required number putting healthcare services and life of patients on stake.
The protesters further said that the demand for posting an adequate number of doctors in the hospital has been raised since last one decade but the government seems least bothered towards the issue and no one is paying any heed.
They further accused the Government of having zero concern towards the life of citizens of Thanamandi.
Later, Tehsildar Thanamandi Sayeed Sahil reached at the spot and pacified the protesters with the assurance that their demands will be put before the Government for redressal.
On his assurance, the protest was called off.