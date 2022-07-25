Protest held in Rajouri against shortage of doctors at CHC Thanamandi

The protesters blocked Thanamandi main chowk stalling movement of vehicles between Thanamandi and Rajouri as well as towards Baba Ghulam Shah Badshah shrine Shahdra Sharif.

The protesters raised slogans against the Jammu and Kashmir Government and said that CHC Thanamandi caters to healthcare needs of dozens of panchayats and is burdened due to Mughal road. The number of doctors presently working in the hospital are too less than the required number putting healthcare services and life of patients on stake.