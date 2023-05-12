Protest held over shortage of teachers at GPS Khori Wala Loran in Poonch

Poonch Mandi: Students, their parents, and villagers held a protest demonstration against the school education department over the absence of the required number of teachers in the Government Primary School Khori Wala Loran of Mandi education zone.
They also held a protest demonstration against the department on Friday and said that there are two teachers posted in the school but they often skip their duties due to which the school sometimes remains closed, badly affecting the teaching-learning process.
Panchayat member Parveen Akhter and father of a student Mohammad Bashir while blaming the callous approach of the school education department said that time and again matters have been taken up with the department but no action is being taken and the teaching-learning process is getting badly affected.
They appealed to Chief Education Officer Poonch to ensure that the online attendance mechanism of the school is monitored properly and the posted teachers regularly attend their duties while more staff is deployed.