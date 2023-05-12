Protest held over shortage of teachers at GPS Khori Wala Loran in Poonch

Poonch Mandi: Students, their parents, and villagers held a protest demonstration against the school education department over the absence of the required number of teachers in the Government Primary School Khori Wala Loran of Mandi education zone.

They also held a protest demonstration against the department on Friday and said that there are two teachers posted in the school but they often skip their duties due to which the school sometimes remains closed, badly affecting the teaching-learning process.