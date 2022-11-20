Protest march taken out in Kotranka Budhal against changes in ST list

Rajouri: Gujjar and Bakerwal Joint Action Committee on Sunday took out the tribal march in Kotranka Budhal areas of the Rajouri district.

The march was taken out to press for the demand for not including any other caste in the Scheduled Tribe category of Jammu and Kashmir which was termed as an erosion of status.

The march started from the Samote area of Budhal and ended at Kotranka where a gathering was addressed by tribal leaders. They said that STs of Jammu and Kashmir are taking out “this tribal march across Jammu and Kashmir with an aim” to demand before the Government to not make any changes in ST category and to include any other section of society in it.

They said that the tribal march will be taken out in Kalako subdivision on Monday and will then move towards Reasi district.