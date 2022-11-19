Protest march taken out in Rajouri against changes in ST category

A large number of local people took part in the protest rally which was led by leaders of the Gujjar and Bakerwal Joint Action Committee.

The protesters raised slogans against Justice GD Sharma Commission and appealed to the Government of India not to make any changes in the Scheduled Tribe category of Jammu and Kashmir.

The protesters stated that their peaceful protest dharna is going on at full pace and will be taken out in some other areas of Rajouri district in the next two days.